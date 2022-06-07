Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $235,000 in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Source Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Source Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Source Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Source Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

