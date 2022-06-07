Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.