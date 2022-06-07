Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Accenture by 16.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $304.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.57. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

