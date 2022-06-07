Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.17 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Casper has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $174.64 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00787022 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 272.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00384977 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,917,639,486 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,636,330 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

