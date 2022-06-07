Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $178.64 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $178.64 million and $5.44 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00159753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00386752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00029598 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,919,722,041 coins and its circulating supply is 5,123,613,480 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

