Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce $393.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.86 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $350.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.