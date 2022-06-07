CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

