Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,991 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 24,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

