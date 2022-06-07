Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

