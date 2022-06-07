Centiva Capital LP Has $266,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

