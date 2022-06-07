Centiva Capital LP Has $268,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after buying an additional 119,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Avanos Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

