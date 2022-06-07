Centiva Capital LP Has $403,000 Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,679,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,907,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Green Plains by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 239,978 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

