Centiva Capital LP Invests $376,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

PATK opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

