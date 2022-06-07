Centiva Capital LP Takes $362,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

