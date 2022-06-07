Centric Swap Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $208,798.98 and approximately $770,351.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 236.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00136587 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.01064973 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00396331 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

