Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.