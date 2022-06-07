Ceres Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $53.84 or 0.00177225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $296,774.28 and $2,412.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.54 or 0.02631758 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00166111 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00408110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.