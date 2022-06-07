Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 2,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,051. Certara has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Certara’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,631,352 shares of company stock worth $31,155,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 102,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.