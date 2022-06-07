Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 102 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.61.

Shares of SHW opened at $275.03 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

