Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.