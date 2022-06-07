Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

