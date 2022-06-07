Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.18 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.62. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

