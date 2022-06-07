Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.71 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.91. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

