Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.08% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 188,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.