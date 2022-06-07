Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.