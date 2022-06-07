Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,990 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.21% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 91,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000.

Shares of SHE opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $77.26 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

