Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

