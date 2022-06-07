CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. CEVA has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $838.59 million, a PE ratio of 361.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CEVA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

