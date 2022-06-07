CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $4.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,524.12 or 1.00039282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,277,781 coins and its circulating supply is 45,971,048 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.