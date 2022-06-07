Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 158,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $635.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

