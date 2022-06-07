Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.58.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

