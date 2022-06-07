Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

