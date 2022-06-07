Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 571.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 64,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.36. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

