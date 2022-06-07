Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $130,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after acquiring an additional 129,118 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,982,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

