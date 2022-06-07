Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $146,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 159,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Entergy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 40,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

NYSE ETR opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,475 shares of company stock worth $24,357,969 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

