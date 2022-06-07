Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

