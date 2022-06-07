Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $191,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLWS. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

