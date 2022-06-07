Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $97,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.