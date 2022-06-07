Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of LDSVF stock traded down $165.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9,920.00. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $9,432.05 and a 52-week high of $13,875.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10,853.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11,491.54.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.