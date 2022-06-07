CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Up 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.38. 4,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.