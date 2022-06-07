CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 18,754 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NetApp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

NTAP stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

