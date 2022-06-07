CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 3,498 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.35%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.