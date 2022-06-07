CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 6,693 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

