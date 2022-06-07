CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 79,032 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,032 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.21.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

