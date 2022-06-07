CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 18,958 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.