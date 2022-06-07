CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.