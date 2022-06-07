CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

