CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,920,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $329.59 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $298.65 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.28.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

