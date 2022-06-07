CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $244.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.19 and a 200-day moving average of $269.57. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

