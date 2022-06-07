Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Argus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Argus from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.